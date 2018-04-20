Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

2 people dead after plane crash near Belfast Airport


Lifestyle 2 people dead after plane crash near Belfast Airport

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Google Maps/Business Insider

  • Two people have died after a light aircraft died near Belfast Airport in Ireland.
  • Police have not yet identified the deceased in the crash, which happened shortly after noon on Thursday.
  • Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating.


Two people have died following a light aircraft crash near Belfast International Airport on Thursday, police have confirmed.

The plane crashed around three miles from the airport's runway shortly after noon, near Nutts Corner, Crumlin.

In a statement, superintendent Emma Bond said: "Emergency services receives a report of a crash shortly after 12:30pm this afternoon. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will examine the scene to determine the cause of the crash."

Police have not yet identified the deceased, and Bond said "we expect the scene to be held for some time as inquiries as carried out."

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror newspapers earlier reported fatalities. The BBC reported that there was a fire at the scene.

Government investigators also confirmed that an air accident had taken place. Ambulances were sent to the scene but stood down soon after, reporting that there was nothing they could do.

The plane was flying toward the airport when it crashed, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service told Business Insider in a statement.

Belfast Airport said the aircraft had not been operating into or out of the airport. The airport is operating as normal.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Gethsemane Garden Inside the exclusive cemetery in Ghana where the rich...bullet
2 Health Why African students prefer menstrual cups to padsbullet
3 Daughters of Millionaires Meet the beautiful daughters of the super...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Southwest flight after its landing. The broken window is visible a few rows behind the engine.
Lifestyle The woman killed in the Southwest air disaster died of blunt trauma to the head, neck, and torso
President Donald Trump.
Lifestyle 'I'll never beat that record': Trump praises Barbara and George HW Bush's 73-year marriage
The Russ
Strategy Norwegian teens celebrate a bizarre, month-long holiday full of drinking, sex, and wild dares — here's what it's like
null
Lifestyle This 'electric jet board' surfboard doesn't need waves