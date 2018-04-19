Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

2 people reportedly dead after plane crash near Belfast Airport


A light aircraft has crashed near Belfast International Airport, reportedly killing two people.

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror newspapers reported fatalities after the plane came down around three miles from the airport's runway.

Government investigators confirmed that an air accident had taken place. Ambulances were sent to the scene but stood down soon after, reporting that there was nothing they could do.

The plane crashed shortly after noon on Thursday near Nutts Corner, Crumlin. The BBC reported that there was a fire at the scene.

The plane was flying toward the airport when it crashed, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service told Business Insider in a statement.

Belfast Airport said the aircraft had not been operating into or out of the airport.

Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch dispatched a team to the scene, a spokesman told Business Insider.

Belfast Airport is operating as normal.

