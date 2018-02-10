5 African music stars who were accused of stealing songs

news

Plagiarism is a bit of a taboo subject within the music industry. Some say it is unavoidable since there are only so many notes on a piano and chord shapes on a guitar.

But others will swear blind that using a riff, melody, or tone of another artist’s song is stealing, ripping, robbing and thieving and is unequivocally wrong.

READ ALSO: Here are all the countries Ghanaians can visit without a visa in 2018

We take a look at these big name artists whose names of have been dragged through the dirt after they were accused of stealing music.

Jah Prayzah

The Zimbabwean musician’s song Sisi Makachena released in 2013 was, in fact, an original composition of Ghanaian musician Samini’s 2007 hit song titled “Samini.”

Musician Jah Prayzah admitted that he copied the beat of his song “Mwanasikana” on the album “Tsviriyo”

READ ALSO: The songs of these young urban Africans are waging strong competition in the hip-pop world

M.anifest

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper came under intense scrutiny when he was accused of stealing Belizean musician and producer, Ivan Duran’s beat for his hit song “Someway Bi.”

The said beat originally appeared on Umalali’s “Mérua” which was recorded in 2009 but M.anifest’s “SomeWay Bi” was released in 2013.

READ ALSO: Top 10 most popular African songs of 2017

Wizkid

Even before this claim surfaced, Wizkid has for a while been hit with all sort of song theft accusations, which got most people wondering if the 'Pakurumo' crooner, was not smart enough to write himself some hit song. Dammy Krane, an artiste signed unto Tuface's Hypertek records, took to social media to vent. From stealing materials to actually stealing the song Babanla, Wizkid, made our list of artistes who are kings of plagiarism.

READ ALSO: 7 successful Ghanaian celebrities without a University degree

Tuface

This right here was like the epic of all song theft case in the history of the Nigerian music scene. The evergreen song, 'African Queen' powerfully rendered by Tuface became a smashing hit in no time, placing him in the hall of fame for legends in the entertainment industry. African queen not only topped charts, it went global. It became the song, Hollywood practitioners could directly link with Nigeria without as much as scattering their Ed Sheeran locks (Their brand of dread). Reports also claim that the song African Queen was actually sung by a Jamaican, Sizzla Kolonji in other words, Tuface stole a stolen song.

READ ALSO: These teenage photos of Ebony Reigns are damn too cute

Nameless

Nameless found himself in hot soup after he was accused by serge nkurunziza, a Burundian singer, for using his beat for song amahera for his famous hit Salari, nameless was quick to refute the claims ,saying the lyrics were different although there was some mix up at the studio that’s why the beat was the same. He explained that he bought the beat from Ugandan producer Washington and it’s unfortunate the beat is the same.