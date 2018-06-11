Pulse.com.gh logo
5 popular Ghanaian street foods you shouldn’t miss when you visit


  • Published:

Street food is very popular in Ghana, both in the rural and urban areas. As such, a visit to Ghana is not complete without sampling some of these famous light bites.

play

At any time of the day or night, you can be sure of finding some tasty street food in Ghana.

In fact, much of Ghanaian cuisine is focused around regular street food snacks, rather than around big dishes to eat at meal times.

Khebab

play

 

Popularly known as Chichinga in Ghana, this very popular street food is available all year round. With meat variations ranging from beef, gizzards, chicken, guinea fowls, sausages and others, this spicy meat threaded on skewers and grilled over a gentle heat is usually served with sliced onions and spicy powder.

It is very popular among the Hausa people in northern Ghana. Abochi a name given to these sellers. This meat wets your appetite and are highly pleasant to the taste.

 

Roasted plantain and yam

play

 

If you are a sweet tooth, I recommend this one for you! Roasted ripe plantain and yam are popular street food in Ghana. Kofi Brokeman known in Ghana usually eaten with groundnuts.

For Ghanaians, roasted plantain is consumed on daily basis. Plantains contain a high amount of dietary fibre which helps ensure healthy bowels and reduces constipation. When roasted, plantain and yam are a very reliable source of starch and energy.

 

Kelewele

play

 

Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian snack dish of fried plantains seasoned with spices that is commonly sold by street vendors, usually at night. It is sometimes served with rice and stew, peanuts, or alone as a dessert or a snack.

 

Bofrot

play

 

Bofrot (sometimes called Puff-Puff) are the Ghanaian versions of doughnuts. These are made of dough containing flour, butter, salt, water, and eggs which is deep fried in vegetable oil until golden brown.

 

Tsofi

play

 

Tsofi are turkey tails that provide people with a very fattening street snack right across Ghana, but especially in Accra.

