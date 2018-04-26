6 Nigerians have won $900K Big Brother cash prize in 12 years

news

Six Nigerians have won at least a cumulative sum of $900,000 prize money since Nigeria’s participation in the Endemol distributed reality TV show, Big Brother.

From Katung Aduwak to Miracle Igbokwe, these Nigerians have not only participated in the addictive reality TV show but have also won prize monies ranging from $200,000 to $100,000 and made a household name for themselves.

Business Insider SSA chronicles the six times Nigerians trended on the global entertainment front for participating and winning Big Brother reality TV show.

Katung Aduwak

Big Brother Nigeria Year: 2006 Prize Money: $100,000

In 2006, a young Nigerian from the Northern part of the country emerged the first winner of the Big Brother franchise in Nigeria. Prior to his emergence as the first Nigerian to win a Big Brother edition, Nigerians had participated in the first Big Brother Africa that had Cherise Makubale from Zambia emerging winner.

The Big Brother Nigeria 2006 was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede.

Kevin Chuwang Pam

Big Brother Africa Revolution (Season 4) Year: 2009 Prize Money: $200,000

In 2009, Kevin Chuwang Pam from Jos won the fourth edition of the Big Brother Africa. Walking away with a prize money of $200,000, Kevin emerged the second Nigerian to win the reality TV show and this time, it was a continental win.

Kevin went ahead to marry his housemate lover from Tanzania, Elizabeth, few years after he won the prize money.

Similarly, IK Osakioduwa was announced as the show host. IK took over from Kabelo Ngakane, who was a VJ at Channel O and had hosted the second and third edition after Mark Pilgrim hosted the first edition.

Uti Nwachukwu

Big Brother Africa All Stars (Season 5) Year: 2010 Prize Money: $200,000

After the Kevin Chuwang Pam’s victory at the reality TV show, Nigerians were determined to remain a force to reckon with on the annual show. And in 2010, Uti Nwachukwu, who had earlier participated in the second edition of the reality TV show emerged the winner.

Uti, a Nollywood actor, became one of the most sought-after actors and entertainment personality in the country. The show was also hosted by IK Osakioduwa.

Karen Igho

Big Brother Africa Amplified (Season 5) Year: 2011 Prize Money: $200,000

By 2011, participants from other parts of Africa were already wary of Nigerian housemates in the Big Brother Africa. And this season tagged BBA Amplified saw the first and only Nigerian female (so far) winning the Big Brother reality TV show.

The very controversial Karen emerged one of the double winners of Season 6 of the reality TV show, which brought a new twist.

Like it had happened in few other countries and continents, the Big Brother Africa rewarded two winners with a sum of $200,000 each. Karen won alongside Wendall Parsons from Zimbabwe.

For the third time in a row, Nigerian housemates won the reality TV show while the host remained IK Osakioduwa.

Efe Ejeba

Big Brother Africa All Stars (Season 2) Year: 2017 Prize Money: N25 million, brand new car and other endorsements

The Big Brother Nigeria series returned in 2017, 11 years after Katung Aduwak emerged the first winner in 2006.

The show held in South Africa as against the first edition, which held in Lagos State, Nigeria with 20 housemates contesting for the ultimate prize.

Tagged Big Brother Naija See Gobe 2017, Efe Ejeba became the second Nigerian to win the Big Brother Nigeria editions and fifth Nigerian to win the franchise in Africa.

Efe Ejeba won himself the prize money of N25 million, a brand new car and other endorsements as against the $100,000 won by Katung Aduwak in 2007.

Also, the host for the BBN series was picked from the housemates of the first edition. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a housemate at the first Big Brother Nigeria was unveiled as the host.

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala (Season 3) Year: 2018 Prize Money: N25 million, brand new car and other endorsements

In 2018, the Big Brother Naija series returned in January with the theme, Double Wahala. With the same host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show kicked off with 20 housemates, who were paired for over a month.

After much romance, intrigues, drama, fights, 23-year-old pilot, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe emerged the winner.

Miracle won himself N25 million, a brand new car and other endorsements just like the 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba.