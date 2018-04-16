6 reasons why you should travel for leisure

news

Let’s face it, people are more concerned about their jobs and livelihood now more than ever.

This may be because we are returning from the recession and are now more aware of keeping those things we have.

However in a bid to selfishly guard our time, we lose some important things in our lives.

We need to work, yet we need to get off being busy and experience a vacation, too.

New experiences

Routine is the killer of the soul, and there’s nothing better than the feeling of experiencing something new in a new place. Whether it’s to a new state or a whole new continent, traveling somewhere you’ve never been before is a great way to get out of the same ol’ same ol’ of daily life and rejuvenate the imagination. When you get back home, you’ll feel refreshed and charged to take on the challenges of life.

Gaining a sense of perspective and appreciation

Visiting a new place is a good way to look at your own life and see it from the other side, so to speak. Seeing places where people have different rights, different incomes and different ideas will make you challenge your own experiences and opinions and help you appreciate the good in your life that it’s often so easy to take for granted.

Opening your mind

There is just no denying that travel is essential to opening the mind. As you meet different people, have new experiences and visit foreign places, the reality of these things shatter any preconceived ideas you might have had before. You’ll see people as people just like you and not as stereotypes based on geography, and that there’s more to famous cities than their well-known sights. The challenges, the kindness of strangers, and the beauty and diversity of the natural world will only make you more open and accepting of different ways of thinking and being.

It increases motivation

Being exposed to a different socio-economic environment is a great motivator. For example, experiencing life in a developed country shows you that the possibilities are endless.

On the other hand, visiting a less developed country may motivate you to use your work for the betterment of society.

It is relaxing

Travelling for leisure is relaxing. You get to step out of your bubble and see what’s really going on in the world. It gives you an opportunity to do what you want, when you want, and how you want to.

It gives you a break from the daily grind. Detoxing your mind in this way creates room for great ideas to flourish.

Making memories

This one is a little cliché, but it’s true: no one looks back on their life and wishes they’d upgraded their iPhones more regularly. They think back on the unforgettable train ride in Europe, the time they got lost in New York and found the best hot dog vendor, or how they met their husband at a hostel. Your travel experiences will always be with you and when you need a pick me up, they can be a valuable resource for reminding you how good life can be.