8 Ghanaian celebrities with surprising university degrees

Celebrities- they are just like us, in that they often have university degrees that have nothing to do with the careers they are pursuing now.

From Sandra Ankobea's law degree to John Dumelo's civil engineering background.

Here are 8 of the most surprising degrees Ghanaian stars have earned.

Eazzy - Marketing

Call her Eazzy and maybe add ‘Baby’ to it and you just might catch her smiling back at you.

Eazzy; the female rapper had dreams of working in the airlines industry. At last, her dream was on course until it got crashed after aviation school, because the airline she had targeted was rocked with some challenges.

She then abandoned the aviation industry and went to pursue further studies at the Institute of Professional Studies in Ghana then joined the Chartered Institute of Marketing in England where she also studied French and Spanish. Eazzy graduated November 11, 2008 with a post graduate certificate in marketing from (CIM-UK), Birmingham, England.

Yvonne Nelson - Human Resource Management

Don’t call her a material girl! The actress earned her Bachelor’s in Human Resource Management from the Central University. Human Resource Management is the term used to describe formal systems devised for the management of people within an organization. The responsibilities of a human resource manager fall into three major areas: staffing, employee compensation and benefits, and defining or designing work. Yvonne isn't doing any of these but being our screen goddess.

John Dumelo - Civil Engineering

The award winning actor John Dumelo had his secondary education at Achimota School and further studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he studied Civil Engineering.

Sandra Ankobea - Law

The TV host Sandra studied International and Commercial Law, with a specialising in World Trade, from the University of Buckingham (LLB, LLM). She returned to Ghana and studied at the Ghana School of Law from 2010 to 2012. In 2013 she became a Barrister at Law.

E.L- Political Science, Economics

He discovered music in high. After high school, he pursued a degree in economics and political science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Kaakie - Nursing

Dancehall Queen Kaakie had her high school education at Achimota School where she was a member of the Scripture Union. Kaakie holds a BSc Midwifery degree from the University of Ghana.

Flowking Stone - Biochemistry

Kwaku Nsia Boama Known by his stage name as Flowking Stone is one of the sensational Hip-Life rappers. Flowking who studied in the Kwame Nkrumah university of science and technology says after few years of practicing as a BioChem engineer, he quit in order to have much time for music.

Joselyn Dumas

Ghanaian television host and actress Joselyn had her basic education at Morning Star School and proceeded to the Archbishop Porter Girls High School where she became the Entertainment Prefect. Joselyn furthered her studies in the United States where she studied to earn a Degree in Administrative Law.