Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu :  8 facts about stroke


Alhaji Bature Iddrissu 8 facts about stroke

  • Published:

A stroke occurs when the supply of blood in the brain is cut off either by a clogged or burst artery.

play

The Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper Alhaji Bature Iddrissu has passed on.

The veteran journalist was reportedly battling with stroke before he passed on.

Sources close to his family say he once collapsed in a bathroom during the Christmas festivities. He was subsequently rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he died on Friday.

A stroke occurs when the supply of blood in the brain is cut off either by a clogged or burst artery.

Although stroke is a leading cause of death globally many myths surround this disease. Test how much you know about stroke today

play

 

 

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Most Dangerous Check out the top 8 SCARIEST towns in Ghanabullet
2 East Legon The prices of these homes in one of Accra's plush suburbs...bullet
3 RIP Popular Ghanaian newspaper editor passes onbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle 3 gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nails
Gates Foundation honours one of Nigeria’s ‘forgotten Ebola hero’
Lifestyle Gates Foundation honours one of Nigeria’s ‘forgotten Ebola heroes’
null
Lifestyle Baidu taps BlackBerry software for autonomous platform (BIDU)
null
Lifestyle These ingenious shoes expand as your feet grow — and they are being used to stop children in poor countries walking barefoot