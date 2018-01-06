news

The Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper Alhaji Bature Iddrissu has passed on.

The veteran journalist was reportedly battling with stroke before he passed on.

Sources close to his family say he once collapsed in a bathroom during the Christmas festivities. He was subsequently rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he died on Friday.

A stroke occurs when the supply of blood in the brain is cut off either by a clogged or burst artery.

