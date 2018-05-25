Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

9 terms that define modern dating


Lifestyle 9 terms that define modern dating

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Eugenio Marongiu / Shutterstock

  • Dating these days comes with its own unique terminology.
  • Ghosting, breadcrumbing, and gaslighting are all relationship phenomena people could run into when trying to find their next partner.
  • Here are 9 terms, from a relationship expert, that define modern dating so you can recognize them when they happen.

When it comes to dating, it seems as though new terminology is constantly being introduced. For instance, talk of ghosts used to be limited to Halloween or reality shows, and now “ghosting” is popular year-round — at least when it comes to dating.

To help clarify “ghosting” and other modern dating terms, Business Insider reached out to Antonia Hall, a psychologist, relationship expert, and author. From an etiquette standpoint, Hall filled us in on what’s OK and what’s not in terms of new dating trends.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle 8 brainy Ghanaian celebrities with surprising university degreesbullet
2 Daughters of Millionaires Meet the beautiful daughters of the super...bullet
3 Gethsemane Garden Inside the exclusive cemetery in Ghana where the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Prince Harry and Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince
Why more women go to church than men
Lifestyle Why more women go to church than men
Here's why mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink beer
Lifestyle Mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink alcohol, and here is why
Best way to pour a beer and remain healthy
Lifestyle You have been pouring your beer the wrong way and this hospitality expert shows you just how to do it