Come for the room, stay for the food – Accra’s best hotel restaurant

Hotel restaurants are often seen as a last resort or a backup plan, but many properties are proving that their culinary offerings are among the best their cities have to offer.

The West African capital Accra can boast of some of the best hotels in the country, which in turn play host to some of its finest food offerings.

Whilst most of these restaurants are known for their top-notch service and ‘go the extra mile’ attitude, we set out to pin-point what exactly sets Accra Marriott's restaurant apart.

A good restaurant located in the hotel lobby is certain to attract serious diners from the neighborhood, as well as travelers.

It’s the crème de la crème of hotels, where priority is put on ensuring that each and every experience is exceptional.

Accra Marriott's restaurant is a perfect venue for all kinds of local and continental dishes prepared and served in classic, stylish ambience.

Whilst their prices are pretty cool, there is an attention to detail you will struggle to find elsewhere and a spirit of dedication in everything they do.

Take a look at the hotel's restaurant.

Let's do the amazing delicacies