Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Come for the room, stay for the food – Accra’s best hotel restaurant


Accra Marriott Come for the room, stay for the food – Accra’s best hotel restaurant

  • Published:

Why leave your hotel when the best dining in the city is right downstairs?

play Accra Marriott Hotel

Hotel restaurants are often seen as a last resort or a backup plan, but many properties are proving that their culinary offerings are among the best their cities have to offer.

The West African capital Accra can boast of some of the best hotels in the country, which in turn play host to some of its finest food offerings.

Whilst most of these restaurants are known for their top-notch service and ‘go the extra mile’ attitude, we set out to pin-point what exactly sets Accra Marriott's restaurant apart.

READ ALSO: Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room attracting conferences to Ghana

A good restaurant located in the hotel lobby is certain to attract serious diners from the neighborhood, as well as travelers.

It’s the crème de la crème of hotels, where priority is put on ensuring that each and every experience is exceptional.

Accra Marriott's restaurant is a perfect venue for all kinds of local and continental dishes prepared and served in classic, stylish ambience.

Whilst their prices are pretty cool, there is an attention to detail you will struggle to find elsewhere and a spirit of dedication in everything they do.

READ ALSO: We spent a day in Accra's latest luxury hotel and the view was incredibly spectacular

Take a look at the hotel's restaurant.

play Accra Marriott Hotel

play Accra Marriott Hotel

play

 

Let's do the amazing delicacies

play

play

play

play

 

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding carbullet
2 Enam Honya How a Ghanaian nurse is making vitiligo the new coolbullet
3 RIP 6 best fashion moments of Ebony Reignsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle Here are prices of the cheapest rooms in these 5 luxurious hotels in Lagos
5 reasons African women are talking about the royal wedding
Lifestyle 5 reasons African women are talking about the royal wedding
The coincidence between 2 royal weddings, Liverpool, Malaysia
Lifestyle The unbelievable coincidence between 2 royal weddings, Liverpool and Malaysia in 37 years
It will be a huge lifestyle change. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured.
Lifestyle The odds that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage will last forever, according to science