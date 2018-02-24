African child stars who need to make it to Hollywood

news

Film lovers all over the world have been caught one way or the other for complaining about diversity in Hollywood.

But looking at the demographics of films being produced now, we may soon experience an improvement. Apart from black-themed movies, Africans kids are also gaining entry into the Hollywood world

7-year-old Nigerian comedienne Emmanuella Samuel from Nigeria, Abraham Attah from Ghana amongst others.

We take a look at African child stars that need to make it to Holywood.

Rahim Banda

Rahim is a young actor who has won several awards in the industry. He has starred in a lot of movies and performed excellently. He started acting when he was very young. He's still making waves yet he hasn't clocked 20 years yet.

Uganda’s Kung Fu kids

These children are stunt actors in Uganda. They did not just learn to master the Chinese martial arts to defend themselves but to also break into the country’s action film industry which was becoming a big business in Uganda. Known as Wakastarz, the children are now famous for acting in action movies in Uganda.

The Oguike sisters – Nigeria

Chisom Nester Oguike, Chidinma Nester Oguike and Chinenye Oguike are the new child actresses making it big in Nollywood. These three child actors, who are sisters did amazingly well in “My Kids And I”, a 2017 Nigerian movie.