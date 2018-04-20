Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Africans named in Time's 100 most influential people of 2018


Meet the two Africans named in Time's 100 most influential people of 2018

  Published:

The TIME 100 Most Influential list features individuals recognised for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.

Time magazine has unveiled its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world and this time just two Africans made the list.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah are two of 100.

Both personalities have stepped up to major tasks in their own rights but in very different roles.

Appearing on the list is often seen as an honor, Time magazine makes it clear that entrants are recognized for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.

Individuals or a group of people are exclusively chosen by TIME editors with nominations coming from the TIME 100 alumni and the magazine's international writing staff.

Mnangagwa came to power in November last year following military intervention that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe’s rule, the first seven as Prime Minister.

He is listed in the leaders category, with the write-up on him by Zimbabwean activist, Evan Mawarire.

Mawarire says "the elation that greeted the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign naturally enough transformed into hopes for his successor".

On Trevor Noah who is listed in the pioneers category, Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o writes  "a fantastic storyteller, he has always been a defier of rules, which he broke simply by being born in his native country. At The Daily Show, which he has truly globalised, Trevor seeks out comedians of colour in every possible venue, no matter how small".

