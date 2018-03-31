Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

All these TV shows are ending in 2018


Lifestyle All these TV shows are ending in 2018

  • Published:

Get prepared to say farewell

play

As we get further into 2018, more of your favorite TV shows are ending their runs.

Shows ending this year include ABC's "The Middle," FX's "The Americans," FXX's "You're the Worst," and Netflix's "House of Cards."

Most of these shows were popular with critics or audiences throughout their runs, and some are (or were) considered among the best shows on TV.

But every show has to end at some point. These have run their course, and their networks decided it's time for them to go.

Is your favorite show coming to an end this year?

Here are all the shows coming to an end in 2018:

 

"Love" — ended March 29, after three seasons on Netflix

"Love" — ended March 29, after three seasons on Netflix play

"Love" — ended March 29, after three seasons on Netflix

(Netflix)



 

"Portlandia" — ended March 22, after eight seasons on IFC

"Portlandia" — ended March 22, after eight seasons on IFC play

"Portlandia" — ended March 22, after eight seasons on IFC

(Netflix)



 

"New Girl" — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox

"New Girl" — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox play

"New Girl" — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox

(FOX)



 

"Scandal" — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC

"Scandal" — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC play

"Scandal" — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC

(ABC)



 

"The Originals" — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW

"The Originals" — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW play

"The Originals" — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW

(The CW)

 

The fifth and final season premieres April 20, so its series finale will probably air in June or July.

 



 

"The Americans" — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX

"The Americans" — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX play

"The Americans" — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX

(FX)



 

"The Middle" — ends TBA, after nine seasons on ABC

"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons play

"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons

(ABC)

 

Its final season is now airing on ABC, so its series finale will probably air sometime in May.

"Nashville" — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT)

"Nashville" — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT) play

"Nashville" — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT)

(CMT)



 

"The Fosters" — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family)

"The Fosters" — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family) play

"The Fosters" — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family)

(Freeform)



 

"Casual" — ends July 31, after four seasons on Hulu

"Casual" — ends July 31, after four seasons on Hulu play

"Casual" — ends July 31, after four seasons on Hulu

(Hulu)



 

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo play

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo

(Bravo)



 

"House of Cards" — ends TBA, after six seasons on Netflix

"House of Cards" — ends TBA, after six seasons on Netflix play

"House of Cards" — ends TBA, after six seasons on Netflix

(Netflix)



 

"You're the Worst" ends TBA, after five seasons on FXX

"You're the Worst" ends TBA, after five seasons on FXX play

"You're the Worst" ends TBA, after five seasons on FXX

(FXX)



 

"Being Mary Jane" — ends TBA, after four seasons on BET

"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons play

"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons

(BET)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 RIP 6 best fashion moments of Ebony Reignsbullet
2 Lifestyle Pastor surprises wife with $225,000 G-Wagon on her birthday...bullet
3 Lifestyle Dangote's son-in-law, Jamil attended same military school...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Baywatch: Members of the Ghana National Aquatic Rescue Unit (GNARU) warm up for rescue and first aid training at Labadi Beach
Ghana National Aquatic Rescue Unit Meet the 50 lifeguards prepared to save lives this Easter holiday
null
Lifestyle These are the 5 leaders in the self-driving-car race (GOOG, GOOGL, GM, F)
null
Lifestyle This app allows anyone to invest in classic cars
null
Lifestyle Fender has unveiled a lineup of acoustic guitars that electric players will love