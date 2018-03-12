Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

At least 38 people are dead after a plane crash-landed and burst into flames at an airport in Nepal


Lifestyle At least 38 people are dead after a plane crash-landed and burst into flames at an airport in Nepal

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

  • A plane carrying 71 people crashed near an airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.
  • It crashed, veered off the runway, landed into a nearby field, and burst into flames.
  • The plane, a twin-propeller passenger craft, was arriving from Bangladesh.
  • A police official said the death toll so far is at least 38.
  • 17 people have been rescued.


At least 38 people have died after a commercial plane crashed near an airport in Nepal on Monday.

The plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, veered off the runway while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport in the capital city shortly after 2 p.m. local time (NPT).

The twin-propeller Bombardier Dash 8 swerved repeatedly before it crashed, the AP said.

It then landed into an empty field and burst into flames around 150 feet from the runway, The New York Times said.

It had been carrying 67 people and four crew members from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The death toll was reported by the Associated Press, who cited a police official. Twenty-three people are injured, and the others are yet to be accounted for. Seventeen people have been rescued.

The plane appeared to be wobbling in the air and seemed unbalanced as it approached the runway, witnesses told The New York Times. The aircraft had been 17 years old, Reuters reported.

Nepal is a landlocked, mountainous region with a poor air safety record.

US-Bangla Airlines told Reuters it had no immediate comment.

Footage from the scene showed a plume of black smoke arising from the wreckage and dozens of firefighters, troops, and emergency personnel attending.

