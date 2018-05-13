news

Former UK high commissioner to Ghana can't seem to spare popular Ghanaian actor Jon Dumelo even on his wedding day.

Jon, in a tweet, sent John Dumelo photo of a drink labeled V8 with the caption: “The perfect present for my friend @johndumelo1 on his wedding day – ayekoo!”

READ ALSO: British diplomat goes after Ghanaian pastor known for self-proclaimed spiritual powers and extreme Christian practices

The UK diplomat has always made fun of the ‘Baby Thief’ actor on social media – prominent among which was Dumelo’s infamous V8 saga in which he was reported to have been given a V8 vehicle by the previous government.

The UK diplomat also suffered at the hands of Ghanaians on social media for his supposed comic commentary on certain issues while he worked in Ghana.

John Dumelo got married on 12th May, 2018 in a private ceremony at Spintex in Accra to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu.

Dumelo is a Ghanaian actor. He was nominated for categories Most Promising Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 6th and 7th Africa Movie Academy Awards respectively.