A South African cancer survivor, Mpho Nyane, has broken the internet after she tweeted about her graduation with emotions.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, Mpho graduated alongside several students from the University of Johannesburg and she decided to tell the world that despite all odds, she scaled through.

She tweeted, "On the first day I went to UJ, a lecturer told my parents and I that I wouldn't make it because of my disability. But look at God, I made it. Never Give up on your goals!!!. UJGraduate"

The tweet, which has been pinned to her timeline, has garnered over 11,000 retweets, 36,000 likes and 530 responses with many congratulating her.

Mpho, who wore a flowing gown to her graduation, has also been commended for her creativity when she revealed that she designed and made the gown.

Already, a Twitter user, who claims to have an organisation that provides job for people with special needs, threw a job offer at Mpho few hours after her tweet went viral.

The South African beauty had responded saying she will definitely keep in touch.

Mpho's sister took to her timeline to shower encomium and praise her sister for being a strong personality.

She wrote: "You are a cancer survivor... now you are UJ graduate...I cannot imagine how life must've been for you, but seeing you graduate today filled me with so much joy. You're such a courageous, ambitious and beautiful person. You're an example of what it means to live a fearless life."

