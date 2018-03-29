news

Jamil Abubakar, the son-in-law to Africa's richest business mogul, Aliko Dangote, is a man of many parts just like his father-in-law.

Investigations have revealed that Jamil, who is widely referred to as Jamboy, is closer to Nigeria's Afro pop musician, D'Banj because they attended the same school together.

In an interview with a local magazine, Jamil revealed that he attended the same school while they were youngsters.

On his relationship with the musician, Jamil said: "D'Banj was an ex-boy. We went to this same military school, we relate even more than other friends. I could remember when we were still in military school and all the past, you know."

Jamil, who is the first son of Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar, is popular in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

His relationship with the entertainment players in Nigeria cuts across the movie, music and comedy industry.

Little wonder Wizkid and Davido not only attended Jamil's wedding reception to Fatima Dangote but also took turns in playing special songs for the groom.

On his relationship with other entertainers, Jamil said "Funny enough, I don’t party with them all the time. Sometimes, our paths cross. If they have things to do, they will hint me and if I have too, they will attend. Most times, I definitely respect their invitations because it takes a lot of respect for somebody to actually want you to be there for him. The only way to pay respect is to show up. Money is not everything, as I keep telling people. You can be a rich man and you don’t have a dime. I will mention people like Vector, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Davido, K-Cee, Ice-Prince, M.I. I have a lot of them. I don’t treat them differently. I am very open to them. The only time I change toward people is, if you give me a reason to change. So, all these people are fantastic. If K-Cee says I have a show in so, so place, will you come? I will do the same if P-Square calls me. You see, I didn’t mention P-Square before or Phyno. There are lots of them."