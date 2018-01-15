David has been sued in Lagos - Here is why

news

The Lagos State Government in Nigeria has faulted sensational singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for alleged tax evasion.

This move forms part of the authority's bid to ensure a high level of compliance with its tax laws.

Davido, the Chief Executive Officer of HKN Music, Lagos, has been charged before a Lagos High Court and risk a jail term if convicted.

According to the Sunday Punch, the state government has moved against some celebrities in the state, who are alleged to be tax evaders despite their earnings from their business.

AY the comedian has also been busted in the tax evasion saga.

The Sunday Punch further says Davido, who has record deals with Sony Music Entertainment and endorsement agreements with various companies in Nigeria, has not filed his tax returns or remit any taxes to the Lagos State Government.

Davido has however defended his action, claiming that he paid taxes to Osun State since he hails from that state, says the Sunday Punch.