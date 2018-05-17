Davido teaches Chris Tucker how to dance Skelewu in Cannes

news

Davido recently taught Hollywood actor and comedian, Chris Tucker how to dance to one of his hit songs, Skelewu.

Davido halted his performance and announced to the crowd that the Hollywood star was amongst the guest.

African pop act, Davido recently taught Hollywood actor and comedian, Chris Tucker how to dance to one of his hit songs, Skelewu.

The singer was in Cannes to perform at an event hosted by former Angola president's daughter, Isabel dos Santos and during his performance, he thrilled fans with songs after which he spotted Chris Tucker enjoying his performance.

Davido halted his performance and announced to the crowd that the Hollywood star was amongst the guest.

Davido then informed Tucker that he had a hit song that was well accepted globally and has a special dance step.

Tucker looking so happy and willing to enjoy himself urged Davido on as the singer kicked off another round of performance.

Davido posted a short video of the fun on his Instagram page with the caption: “Last night was deff one for the books!!! Trust We Africa we next!!! See CHRIS TUCKER O lmao.”

Davido released Skelewu as a single in 2013 under the HKN Music. The song was produced by Shizzi. The song gained popularity in Nigeria after a dance competition that went viral.

The song was also endorsed by African footballers Emmanuel Adebayor and Samuel Eto'o.

On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off. The global event is expected to end on May 19, 2018.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was named the President of the Jury of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.