Delicacy :  The black meat of the Silkie chicken is the best in the world

news

I first came across the black meat of the silkie chicken during lunch hour as a student at Xiamen University in China and i have made it my mission to spread its legend.

Chicken soup was my thing and I ordered it as soon as I entered the canteen. What I was not ready for was the black meat placed before me as part of the meal. I think my scream had a few people casting furtive looks my way but my Guamese table mate calmed me down and assured me to give it a try and boy was he right.

Years later on my return to Ghana, i shared an image of the black meat of the chicken and the responses ranged from claims of witchcraft to disease. It was all too clear outside of Asia, very people knew about the existence of this unique bird.

The silkie chicken is a breed of chicken named for its fluffy plumage, which is said to feel like silk and satin and is predominantly found in Asia. The breed has several other unusual qualities, such as black skin and bones, blue earlobes, and five toes on each foot, whereas most chickens only have four.

1. Source of Antioxidant

One of the health benefits provided by the black chicken is its antioxidant properties. As a result, it has antioxidant carnosine which has been shown in recent studies. The black meat of the silkie has more carnosine compared to regular chicken meat.

2. Protects Eyesight

Due to the presence of antioxidant properties in black chicken,it helps to protect the eyesight.

3. Low in Cholesterol

Many people are aware of what kinds of food they have to consume. In this case, most of them try to avoid foods which have high levels of cholesterol. Black chicken meat can be a great option for you. It is known that the silkie chicken has leaner,low fat meat.

4. Promotes Cardiovascular Health

Due to the presence of iron and other kind of minerals in black chicken, it is helpful to the heart. As the iron and other minerals work together to prevent blood clots, it cuts the risks of heart problems. Moreover, it also helps in blood circulation which reduces the risks of heart attack and stroke as well.

So you see, there is good reason t get over your apprehension and tuck into some black chicken meat.