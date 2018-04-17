Ebony wins Artiste of the Year

news

It was a moment of joy and tears at the 2018 edition of Ghana’s biggest music event, the Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the works of musicians and producers that have done tremendously well during the year under review (from January 1 to December 31, 2017).

The event featured performances from some of the finest in the Ghana music industry including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Samini as well as Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage and South African hitmaker Nasty C.

Ebony Reigns stole the show as she took away the Artiste of the Year award posthumously, making her the first woman to win the ultimate honours at the event.

She was, before her demise in a car accident this year, tipped by many to make history by winning this award.

Other big winners in various categories were Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale.

The show further witnessed Nigerian singer, Davido, crowned with the highly coveted “African Artist of the Year” award.

Also highlighted the celebration of veteran Ghanaian musician, Naa Amanua Dodoo, who was given the “Lifetime Achievement Awards” for her contribution to the music industry.