Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Funke Akindele's name removed from Avengers: Infinity War IMDB Page


Funke Akindele Nollywood actress' name removed from cast of “Avengers: Infinity wars movie”

  • Published:

Funke Akindele is no longer listed among the full cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" on IMDb.

Funke Akindele’s name has been removed from "Avengers:  Infinity War" IMDb page.

On Saturday, January 13, 2017, Akindele's name no longer appeared on the Marvel Comics movie's IMDb page. Avengers: Infinity War also does not appear on the actress' IMDb page as well.

This sudden development is coming a few days after the Internet went wild when Nigerians 'discovered' that the Nollywood actress was listed among the full cast of the movie on IMDb.

In 2013, this fake poster of Funke Akindele in a mock version of the Avengers went viral on social media play

In 2013, this fake poster of Funke Akindele in a mock version of the Avengers went viral on social media

(Koko Feed)

The actress was listed as a member of Dora Milaje, the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, recruited from every tribe of Wakanda. Her IMDb page had also listed the movie as one of the films the actress has appeared in.

Pulse reached out to Akindele and her publicist for a statement on the trending story but got no response. Also, the actress neither confirmed or denied the story via any of her social media platforms.

Marvel superheroes from the Avengers movie. play

Marvel superheroes from the Avengers movie.

(Wired)

Akindele was initially listed alongside other cast of the movies, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlet Johannson among others.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the most anticipated film of 2018, and assembles all superheroes in the Marvel cinematic universe.

The 1st trailer for the movie became the most-viewed trailer debut ever, with over 230 million views in its first 24 hours.

Interestingly, there is a twist to the story.

According to Nigerian News agency Yabaleftonline, Funke's never had a place in the movie but rather was a stunt pulled by a hacker. Apparently, the hacker hacked the site which contained the names of the cast and added Funke's name.

It is further revealed that the actress couldn’t acknowledge the report after it broke on Wednesday, because no role pass was made to her. The hacker’s mess has been fixed, and that’s why she’s no longer on the cast list for the movie.

Reactions to the removal of Akindele's name from "Avengers: Infinity War" IMDB Page

 

Funke Akindele is one of Nigeria's finest actresses. With a career that has spanned two decades, Akindele has many hit movies in her filmography.

Nollywood movies turning 10 in 2018 play

Jenifa was produced by Funke Akindele, and is turning 10 this 2018

In 2008, she released her biggest movie yet, "Jenifa," the humorous tale of a village girl with ambitious dreams and funny mannerisms.

The hit movie produced a successful sequel and a TV series that is still ongoing.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Photos Check out Osei Kwame Despite’s new Mercedes-Maybach S650 carbullet
3 History Makers All the African stars featuring in Marvel's upcoming...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

AIDs is epidermic in Africa, the continent accounts two-third of all carriers of the virus in the world.
Lifestyle Ghana witnesses 80% increase in new cases of HIV/AIDS in one year
Cape Town is facing the impending problem of turning off all of its taps if the water shortage is not addressed.
Lifestyle This major city has just 3 months left until it runs out of water
Legal Battle Lagos sues Davido, comedian AY for not paying tax
Richard Branson.
Lifestyle Richard Branson has told Virgin Trains to start selling the Daily Mail again — even though they're political enemies