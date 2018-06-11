Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana citizen sentenced for internet dating scam


Ghana man sentenced in N.Y. for internet dating scam that tricked wealthy people out of money

According to the prosecutors, the 36-year-old, along with co-defendants, lured victims through a dating website that targeted wealthy clients and gained their trust online and over the phone.

A Ghanaian in the diaspora has been jailed for two years for an internet romance scheme that tricked victims out of money.

On Friday the Ghanaian man Jason Osei Bonsu was put behind bars for conspiracy.

Thereafter, victims are asked to wire money into the accounts of these fraudsters to help with made-up business ventures or family emergencies.

In 2016 a victim wired $65,000  and $180,000 more a year later.

