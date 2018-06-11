Ghana citizen sentenced for internet dating scam

news

A Ghanaian in the diaspora has been jailed for two years for an internet romance scheme that tricked victims out of money.

On Friday the Ghanaian man Jason Osei Bonsu was put behind bars for conspiracy.

According to the prosecutors, the 36-year-old, along with co-defendants, lured victims through a dating website that targeted wealthy clients and gained their trust online and over the phone.

Thereafter, victims are asked to wire money into the accounts of these fraudsters to help with made-up business ventures or family emergencies.

In 2016 a victim wired $65,000 and $180,000 more a year later.