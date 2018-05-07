This disabled Ghanaian is very angry with Africa World Airlines

news

Handicapped Rita Kriba is so angry with Africa World Airlines that she's willing to drag the airline to court for allegedly preventing her from flying.

Kriba, a fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative maintains that Africa World Airlines displayed an act of discrimination against her when she was prevented from flying on the plane because of her disability.

Rita's story

Rita had told Joy News that the officials of Africa World Airlines prevented her from boarding a plane to Kumasi on Saturday, May 5, 2018 because it was against their policy for passengers to travel with crutches.

“They took my passport first and told me that I should wait for them and that I will be leaving at 7:00 …So when it was 7:00 and I was supposed to check-in I was told to stand aside and that I can’t send my crutches inside the plane. So I told them I am a person with a disability, how can I go and leave my crutches. They said ‘no, crutches are not allowed,” the handicapped Rita said.

Insisting on getting a redress to the alleged act of discrimination against her disabilities, Rita said she will do “whatever it takes to get this out there, for people to know that persons with disabilities are also entitled to whatever Ghanaians are enjoying.”

Continuing, Rita said:“We are also humans. We will use whatever means for this thing to be addressed.

“I want people with disabilities to be treated as normal citizens of Ghana. I want children with disability to grow up knowing that they are part of the society, knowing that they can also create an impact, knowing that they are like any other person and they can achieve whatever they want to achieve.”

Africa World Airline denies discriminating against Rita's disability

Africa World Airlines has denied discriminating against any of its passengers' disability claiming the airline lifts persons with disabilities on its planes and give special care to them.

In a reaction, Africa World Airline told Joy News that the Rita's incident has not come to their attention.

The airline management also noted that it allows persons with disabilities pre-boarding to find a suitable seat.

Meanwhile, Africa World Airline's website states that it transports wheelchairs and other assistance devices for personal use at no extra-cost while offering enplaning and deplaning when the issue has been raised during ticket purchase.