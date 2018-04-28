Here are 5 most surprisingly great airports in Africa

news

Gone are the days when airports were only viewed as mere transport facilities.

Today, countries are paying close attention to their airports and are using them as symbols of prosperity.

Since they are the main points of entry for foreigners, airports need to be welcoming, accommodating and secure. In Africa, countries are investing billions of dollars in the rehabilitation of old airports and construction of new ones.

Here are the top 5 world-class airports in Africa.

1. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport is the main international airport in Mauritius. It is located southeast of the capital city of Port Louis. The airport was previously known as the Plaisance Airportand has direct flights to several destinations in Africa, Asia, Europe and is home to the country's national airline Air Mauritius. Airports of Mauritius Co. Ltd (AML) is the owner and operator of the airport, the Government of Mauritius is the major shareholder of AML. Sir Seewoosagul Ramgoolam is regarded as the most iconic airport in Africa.

2.Marrakesh Menara Airport, Morocco

Located in Marrakesh, Morocco, Marrakesh Menara Airport is an international facility, receiving flights from Europe, Casablanca and the Arab world. It has two passenger terminals contained in one enormous structure, which has a capacity of over 4 million people. A third terminal is under construction.

It is one of the six airports in Morocco where ONDA offers its special VIP service Salon Convives de Marque. Originally, it served as a stopover for flights on the way to Casablanca Airfield or Agadir Airport in North Africa.

During the Second World War, Menara was used by the United States Army Air Forces Air Transport Command as a hub for cargo, transiting aircraft and personnel. Its iconic exterior design makes it the most beautiful airport in North Africa.

3.Sharm El- Sheikh International Airport, Egypt



The Sharm El-Sheikh international airport is considered to be the second (after Cairo) major airport in Egypt. The airport has approximately 10 million passenger traffic yearly. The airport is located in the heart of the resort area just near the Red Sea coast.

The airport is located in 18 kilometers (11 miles) northeast from the city of Sharm El Sheikh. The airport serves for the major recreation area of Egypt including dozens of hotels along the seaside.

4.Enfidha–Hammamet International Airport, Tunisia

Enfidha–Hammamet International Airport is an airport in Enfidha, Tunisia, located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest from the town of Hammamet. The airport is mostly used by European airlines bringing travellers to Tunisian holiday resorts.

5.King Shaka International Airport, South Africa

King Shaka International Airport abbreviated KSIA, is the primary airport serving Durban, South Africa. Located in La Mercy, KwaZulu-Natal, approximately 35 km (22 mi) north of the city centre of Durban, it opened its doors to passengers on 1 May 2010, just over a month before the start of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It replaced Durban International Airport and uses the same IATA airport code. The airport was designed by Osmond Lange Architects and Planners and cost R6,800,000,000 (about US$900 million).

Although the larger airport was built to grow the area's international services, it is also a key airport for domestic services throughout South Africa, serving the "Golden Triangle" between Cape Town International Airport, O. R. Tambo International Airport (IATA: JNB, ICAO: FAOR) in Johannesburg, and KSIA itself with 7 airlines. KSIA was the 9th busiest airport in Africa according to 2010 statistics, despite not being open for the first four months.

The airport forms part of the Dube TradePort, which will additionally consist of a trade zone linked to the airport's cargo terminal, facilities to support the airport such as nearby offices and transit accommodation for tourists, an integrated agricultural export zone, and an IT platform.