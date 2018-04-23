Here's why everyone is talking about BBN winner, Miracle

news

The 23-year-old TV star maintains that his reasons for contesting for the reality TV show is to win the prize money and further his training in flying commercial planes.

Here's why everyone is talking about Miracle Ebube Ikechukwu Igbokwe, who on Sunday, April 22, 2018, emerged the third winner of the Nigerian version of global reality TV show, Big Brother.

The handsome pilot was one of the 20 contestants that contested for the cash prize of N25million in the reality TV show that lasted 12 weeks (85 days).

Miracle, an indigene of Owerri, Imo state, was born in the Lagos on the February 17, 1995 but had his Nursery Education in Warri, Delta state.

The certified pilot attended Babcock Primary School and subsequently, The Unique College in Ogun State after which he attended The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, Kaduna State and International Aviation College in Illorin, Kwara State.

Miracle has in his kitty, several Aviation License including a Private Pilot License (PPL) which enables him to fly Private aircrafts. A licensed pilot, model and dancer, the 6-footer enjoys playing Playing Station and Xbox aside driving traveling and engaging in extreme sports.

As he revealed in the Big Brother Naija - Double Wahala edition - his dreams and aspirations are acquiring a Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

In the Big Brother Naija house, Miracle was famous for his romance with fellow housemate, Nina.

He also won these prizes while engaging in some of the house's activities.

N1million Pepsi challenge, N1million payporte challenge, N500k close up challenge, N25million, prize for emerging winner Big Brother Naija.