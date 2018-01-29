news

English pop writer Ed Sheeran won his third Grammy as he took Best Pop Vocal Album for Divide, which was nonetheless shut out of the most prestigious categories.

UK-Based Ghanaian artiste, Fuse OGD is credited as a co-writer of a song on the album.

The song ‘Bibia Be Ye Ye‘ was written when Sheeran Ghana in 2016 to seek “new-to-him influences” for the album released in 2017.

The 2018 Grammy Awards was held at the Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, United States of America, and was hosted by Comedian James Corden.