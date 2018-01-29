Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

How Ghanaians on social media are reacting to Fuse ODG's Grammy


Fuse ODG This UK-Based Ghanaian artiste is now a Grammy award-winning song writer

  Published:

UK-Based Ghanaian artiste, Fuse OGD  is credited as a co-writer of a song on the album.

play

English pop writer Ed Sheeran won his third Grammy as he took Best Pop Vocal Album for Divide, which was nonetheless shut out of the most prestigious categories.

The song ‘Bibia Be Ye Ye‘ was written when Sheeran Ghana in 2016 to seek “new-to-him influences” for the album released in 2017.

Social media is super excited about Fuse's achievement

 

The 2018 Grammy Awards was held at the Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, United States of America, and was hosted by Comedian James Corden.

