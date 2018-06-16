Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Inside the eerily quiet streets of Kazakhstan's 20-year-old capital city, where futuristic skyscrapers tower over the grasslands of a former prison camp


Lifestyle Inside the eerily quiet streets of Kazakhstan's 20-year-old capital city, where futuristic skyscrapers tower over the grasslands of a former prison camp

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tomer Ifrah

  • Astana was named the capital of Kazakhstan in 1997, and has undergone a massive transformation since then.
  • The city is filled with futuristic skyscrapers that resemble a science-fiction movie.
  • But Astana's streets are suspiciously clean and quiet, leading some to comment on its eerie atmosphere.


Twenty years ago, Kazakhstan's president Nursultan Nazarbayev made a radical move by moving his country's capital to a little-known town in the middle of barren grassland.

He renamed the town "Astana," meaning "capital," and hired a world-famous Japanese architect to plan every aspect of the city, from its eye-popping skyline to its grandiose government buildings. Today, the city is compared to other planned capitals like Canberra, Brasilia, and Washington, DC.

Yet between Astana's architectural marvels are streets that are perfectly manicured and eerily quiet, contributing to a surreal atmosphere that permeates the city. CNN called Astana "the world's weirdest capital city," while the Guardian called it "the space station in the steppes."

Israeli photographer Tomer Ifrah recently documented life in Astana, from its nearly empty and suspiciously clean streets to its futuristic skyscrapers that look like something out of a science fiction movie.

Read on to see what life is like in Astana, a planned city like no other.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 RIP 6 best fashion moments of Ebony Reignsbullet
2 Lifestyle The 5 worst countries in the world to be a child are all in...bullet
3 Lifestyle 5 popular Ghanaian street foods you shouldn’t miss when...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Gaslighters will use your insecurities against you.
Lifestyle 8 signs your partner is gaslighting you
Lives on the line More than 70 per cent of Ghanaian workers work under harmful conditions
For supporters and players who will be playing at the world cup, here are bars, restaurants, and others thing to know in the cities your teams will be playing.
Lifestyle We made a list of the best sports bars and restaurants in the 7 cities will host African teams at the 2018 World Cup
Ghana man sentenced in N.Y. for internet dating scam that tricked wealthy people out of money