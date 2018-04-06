Italian postal worker found with 880 pounds of undelivered mail said he stopped deliveries because he 'wasn't paid enough'

news

REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi / Files

A former postal worker in Italy is facing charges after the police found more than 880 pounds of undelivered mail in his home.

The 33-year-old, who complained he "wasn't paid enough," apparently stopped delivering mail three years before he quit.

Weirdly, this isn't the first time this has happened in Italy — this year.

Residents of Turin, Italy, may receive some backdated correspondence after a former postal worker was found with over 880 pounds, or 400 kilograms, of undelivered letters and packages, The Guardian reports.

The 33-year-old postino was stopped by the police during a routine road check. The police's suspicions reportedly were aroused when 70 letters and a 20-centimeter folding knife were found in his vehicle.

The police went to the man's home, where they found another 40 boxes of hoarded mail. The postal worker had quit his job in 2017 but apparently hadn't delivered any mail for some three years by that time.

"I wasn't paid enough, and so I quit," the man reportedly said. He now faces charges of theft, misappropriation of correspondence, and carrying a weapon.

Bizarrely, this is not an isolated incident in Italy. In January, a 56-year-old postal worker from Naples hid more than half a ton of undelivered mail in his garage. Investigators reportedly said it was the biggest stash of undelivered mail ever discovered in Italy.

In 2013, a postal worker in Sardinia was found with 880 pounds of hoarded post. "I think he just didn't want to work," a local hairdresser said.

According to The Local, the "violation, misappropriation, or destruction" of someone else's post is a criminal offense in Italy punishable by up to one year in prison.