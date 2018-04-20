news

James Bond actor, Daniel Craig has donated his one-of-a-kind Aston Martin valued at $230,000to charity at an auction.

The car is one of the specially built 100 Aston Martin to pay tribute to the company’s first 100 years in 2013.

The car auction is meant to raise funds for a charitable organisation known as The Opportunity Network in New York.

Craig reportedly donated his prized car because he believes in the cause of the charity though he reportedly felt bad letting the prized car go.

The Opportunity Network work with students from historically and systematically underrepresented communities to harness their skills & passions to reach their college & career goals.

Aston Martin DBS 007

Interestingly, the car is numbered 007 in the series of the specifically designed 100 DBS to celebrate Aston Martin’s 100th year.

The Aston Martin DBS featured in Casino Royale as well as the opening scene of Quantum of Solace.

According to Aston Martin: "The DBS is not of the understated elegance of a DB9, nor the youthful agility of the V8 Vantage. It is explosive power in a black tie and has its own unique character which will equal that of James Bond."