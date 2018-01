news

Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim who has maned the stage of CAF Awards for two consecutive time says she was unable to co host this years' due to internal sabotage.

Juliet revealed on Twitter that she was to make a hosting come back in Ghana at the recently held CAF awards with Didier Drogba but it was unfortunate that she was sidelined.

In her post she explained that when organisers of the event requested for her number in Ghana, some Ghanaians refused to give out her contact details.

Juliet Ibrahim made this development made in a series of tweets, check some out below…....