Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child


Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital in London alongside Prince William on Monday morning, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess' first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born in the same hospital.

Kensington Palace revealed Middleton's pregnancy last September. The announcement was made earlier than planned because the duchess had to cancel a planned engagement due to morning sickness.

When born, the Cambridges' third child will be fifth in line to the throne, bumping Prince Harry to sixth place. The baby's gender and name are not yet known.

Middleton carried out her last royal engagement in late March before going on maternity leave. She maintained a light workload for a several weeks after her last two children were born.

