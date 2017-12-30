Lifestyle :  'Fake news' is officially the 2017 word of the year

news

Every year, we pick up new lingo thanks to newsworthy people and events — but some stand out more than others.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, The Collins Word of the Year 2017 — an annual campaign that gives "a chance to reflect on the words that have defined the last 12 months" — is "fake news."

As defined by Collins, "fake news" means "false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting."

The word saw an "unprecedented usage increase of 365%" since 2016, according to the company.

"It has been derided by the leader of the free world and accused of influencing elections, but 'fake news' is today legitimate news as it is named Collins’ Word of the Year 2017," the site states.

You can watch Collins' hilarious announcement of the Word of the Year here:

It added: "In a year that’s been so unbelievable it’s hard to know what is fact and what is fiction, you can rely on Collins to keep you updated on the words you need to know."

The shortlisted words for 2017 include "unicorn," "echo chamber," "gig economy," and "cuffing season."

The 2016 winner was "Brexit," while "binge-watch" took the title in 2015.

You can see the full list here.