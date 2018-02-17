Lifestyle :  The 15 best restaurants in London to try in 2018

news

Restaurant Story

Everyone should have a food bucket list, and a new year is the perfect opportunity to refresh it.

Last year, The Waitrose Good Food Guide selected the 50 best UK restaurants to try in 2018.

The guide reviews the best restaurants, pubs, and cafés across the UK based on feedback from readers and expert inspections. However, while each eatery makes our mouths water, making it through the best restaurants in one city can be hard enough, let alone an entire country.

In order to help you wade through the culinary options in the capital, we've compiled the 15 best restaurants in London, according to Waitrose.

The restaurants are awarded a score between 1 and 10, with 1 being "capable cooking with simple food combinations and clear flavours, but some inconsistencies" and 10 being "an extremely rare accolade" with "perfect dishes showing faultless technique at every service."

Scroll down to see the 15 best restaurants in London to try in 2018, ranked in ascending order along with their score.