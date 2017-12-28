Lifestyle :  The 36 cheapest brunch spots in London with unlimited booze

Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

We've compiled a list of the best bottomless brunches in London to ensure you get the most from your money — and your time limit.

LONDON – A lazy, indulgent brunch is the perfect way to catch up with family and friends throughout the chillier months.

If you're living in a big city like London, bottomless beverages, such as all-you-can-drink prosecco and Bloody Marys, are often part of the deal.

We've compiled a list of the best bottomless brunch deals in London to make sure you get the most out of your money – and your time limit.

Of the many restaurants in the capital that serve free-flowing booze with brunch, the food menus vary from Japanese steamed buns to a classic full English breakfast.

Here are 36 of the best-value and most popular bottomless brunch spots around London, from Hackney to Chelsea, ranked by price from the most expensive to the cheapest:

Will Heilpern originally contributed to this article. Some restaurants charge food and bottomless drink separately, in which case we have listed a combined price.

36. Roka Aldwych – £59

(Roka)

The weekend "hen setto brunch" at Roka Aldwych includes 10 sharing plates like edamame and sashimi, a main course including the likes of sake teriyaki, a dessert and unlimited red or white wine – but it'll cost you, at £59 per person.

When: 11.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, 11.30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.



=34. The Montagu at Hyatt Regency London – £55

(Hyatt Regency)

If you really want to splash out, try The Montagu near Hyde Park. It offers a "New York Italian Style Brunch," including unlimited white and red Italian wines, Bloody Marys, American lagers, and bellinis for £55.

When: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.



=34. Quaglino's, St. James's – £55

(Quaglinos)

Have brunch in style at Quaglino's, where two courses are £33 and three courses are £38 on the Saturday Q Brunch. Bottomless prosecco costs £22 extra.

When: 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



33. Cantina Laredo, Soho – £50

(Cantina Laredo)

Enjoy a four course brunch menu at Cantina Laredo for £30 with the option of free-flowing drinks (including prosecco and cocktails) for £20 extra per person.

When: Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Mondays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



32. Gaucho (Various Locations) — £49.95

Splash out on Gaucho's Electro Brunch where you'll get two hours of endless drinks and food — including steak & eggs, a blend-your-own-juice station, and aperol spritz — for £49.95.

When: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



31. Bōkan, Canary Wharf — £49

Up your brunch game and take in the stunning views of Canary Wharf as you tuck into a three-course menu with endless prosecco for £49 at Bōkan.

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays.



30. Mews of Mayfair – £47

Pair a delicious two or three-course meal, for £28 or £33, with bottomless Bloody Marys, bellinis and mimosas for an extra £19 at Mews of Mayfair.

When: 11 a..m to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.



=27. Karnavar, Croydon – £45

Enjoy an Indian Roast Brunch with five glasses of Champagne and unlimited starters, intermediate plates and mains at Karnavar for £45 per person.

When: Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



=27. One Canada Square Restaurant, Canary Wharf – £45

Add bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas and wine for £20 per person when you order a two or three-course brunch (£25 and £30 respectively) at One Canada Square Restaurant.

When: Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



=27. Hot Box, Spitalfields – £45

(Hot Box London)

Hot Box is offering a Christmas Brunch featuring three courses and unlimited prosecco, mimosas, and Christmas cocktails for £45.

When: 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sunday.



26. Avenue Restaurant, Green Park – £44.50

Two courses cost £26.50 and three courses are £29.50 on the Avenue Restaurant brunch menu. The unlimited prosecco costs an extra £18.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



25. Bunga Bunga, Battersea – £44

(Bunga Bunga)

Round up a group for a "party brunch" at Bunga Bunga, where £44 will get you two hours of unlimited prosecco and “do it yourself” bellini kits, a three-course brunch, live entertainment and karaoke.

When: Saturdays from 11.15 a.m to 5.30 p.m.



24. Villandry, Westminster – £40

(Villandry)

For £25 per person, Villandry offers a tea or coffee, freshly made pastries, a brunch dish of your choice, and a mini cake platter. You can add unlimited prosecco for £15, or Champagne for £25.

When: 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



=22. Flesh and Buns, Covent Garden – £39

(Flesh & Buns)

Flesh and Buns offers unlimited food and prosecco at lunch times for £39, or £46 for a more extensive menu. The Japanese restaurant is dedicated to steamed buns and "drinking food."

When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Closed on Saturday.



=22. Shackfuyu, Soho – £39

Shackfuyu offers a Bloody Mary on arrival, unlimited small dishes, one big dish, and unlimited prosecco for £39 per person, as well as dessert for the table.

When: Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Mondays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



21. Asia de Cuba, Soho – £38

Tailor your brunch to meet your bottomless needs at Asia de Cuba, where £38 will get you umlimited mojitos, mimosas, bellinis or Bloody Marys with a starter and a main course

£48 will get you a premium selection of starters for the table, a main, and a dessert of unlimited mexican doughnuts with caramel or thai chilli chocolate. If that's not good enough, ramp your spend up to £70 for unlimited Perrier-Jouet Champagne.

When: Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to 2.45 p.m.



20. South Place Chop House, Liverpool Street – £37.50

The City's South Place Chop House is the perfect spot for a free-flowing bellini, mimosa, or prosecco brunch. It'll cost you £22.50 for two courses – or £27.50 for three – and an extra £15 for unlimited drinks.

When: Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Mondays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



=14. The Schoolhouse, Battersea – £35

A main item from the brunch menu and two hours bottomless prosecco, bellinis, Kir Royal, and mimosas will set you back £35 at The Schoolhouse.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



=14. Bad Egg, Moorgate – £35

A more recent London favourite, Bad Egg is perfect if you struggle to pick an item off the menu. For £35, you can order three dishes from the brunch menu along with unlimited Bloody Marys, prosecco, and mimosas – but there's a two-hour limit.

When: Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



=14. New Street Grill, City of London – £35

(New Street Grill)

Enjoy two or three courses from the New Street Grill's sophisticated brunch menu with — you guessed it — unlimited prosecco for £35 or £40.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



=14. Lantana Shoreditch – £35

It's called the Lantana Blowout for a reason – in an hour and a half, dig into unlimited Bloody Marys, prosecco, mimosas, coffee and any brunch menu item for £35, or go tee-total with unlimited juice and coffee for £30.

When: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



=14. The Botanist, Broadgate – £35

If you're hungry – and thirsty – in the City, try The Botanist where, with a £20 two course meal or £25 three course offering, you can add bottomless prosecco, Bloody Marys, mimosas, or red, white, and rose wine for an extra £15.

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.



=14. Tootoomoo, Islington & Crouch End - £35

Dig into a Pan-Asian bottomless at Tootoomoo, with the option of 1.5 hours with unlimited food and drinks for £35, or two hours for £45.

When: Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



13. Jar Kitchen, Covent Garden – £32.50

(Jar kitchen)

Jar Kitchen offers two hours of unlimited prosecco, bloody marys, or mimosas with a two or three courses (£32.50 and £36.50) from its classic European set brunch menu.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday.



=11. Forge and Co, Shoreditch – £31.50

Try any two courses from Forge and Co's experimental brunch menu – starters from £5.50 and mains from £11 – and get unlimited prosecco for £15.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.



=11. The Fish Market, City of London – £31.50

(Fish Market)

Try a seafood-based brunch with all the prosecco you want with two courses for £16.50 or three courses for £19.50 plus unlimited prosecco for £15 at The Fish Market near Liverpool Street station.

When: 11.00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



10. The Clapham North – £30

If your morning – or afternoon – is the hungover sort, head to The Clapham North for the Recovery Brunch. Get a Berocca cocktail, Bloody Marys, a choice of brunch item and a "recovery kit" of sunglasses and rehydration sachets for the table for £15, with 1.5 hours of unlimited prosecco on top for an extra £15.

When: Every weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



=8. Big Easy, Various Locations – £29.50

Indulge in a bottle of house wine, prosecco, a three-pint jug of Big Easy Brew, or a frozen Bacardi mojito — per person — and your choice of the "Big Pig Gig – Limitless Bar.B.Q" – pork, bbq chicken, ribs, slaw, beans, fries and cornbread – or "Lobster Fest" – a whole fresh lobster, lobster roll or lobster mac 'n' cheese – for the reasonable price of £29.50.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



=8. Mommi, Clapham – £29.50

Perfect for a birthday or celebration, the three-courses brunch and unlimited house prosecco or sparkling rose at Mommi will let you taste the likes of crisp-baked corn tortillas with jalapeno smashed avocado and huevos rancheros, finished off with cinnamon waffle churros.

When: 11.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



=6. Bon Vivant, Bloomsbury — £28

Spend £10 on food at Bon Vivant — such as pancakes and poached eggs — and get bottomless prosecco, bellinis, Bloody Marys, or Ricard (a type of aperitif) for £18.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



=6. The Exhibit, Balham – £28

Order a brunch or a main – starting from £8 – and add unlimited prosecco for 1.5 hours for £20 at The Exhibit.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and bank holiday Mondays.



5. Suburb SW11 Bar & Dining, Clapham – £27.50

(Suburb SW11)

Located just a few steps away from Clapham Junction station, Suburb SW11 Bar & Dining offers a good value two courses and free-flowing prosecco for £27.50.

When: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.



=3. The Great Exhibition, Crystal Palace – £25

Choose a brunch item and get bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, toast, jam, tea, and coffee for £25 at The Great Exhibition.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



=3. Drink, Shop & Do, King's Cross – £25

For a more chilled brunch focused on fun over food, go for two hours of bottomless board games, bagels, Bloody Marys and prosecco for only £25 at Drink, Shop & Do.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



2. Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings, Clerkenwell – £24

A perfect place for a family brunch with a twist or a civilised catchup, the Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings offer £17 bottomless Bloody Marys or £18 bottomless seasonal bellinis when you purchase a brunch item, starting at £7.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



1. Foxlow, Balham – £21.50

If bloody marys are more up your street, Foxlow might be the one for you – add bottomless Bloody Marys to your brunch for £14.50, with dishes like kale, avocado, and fresh herb salad priced individually from £7. You can add prosecco instead for £18.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.



