Lifestyle :  This boat attachment for your jet ski gives you the best of both worlds

This boat attachment for your jet ski gives you the best of both worlds


This boat attachment for your jet ski gives you the best of both worlds

  Published:

The Wave Boat hugs your jet ski.

This boat is powered by your jet ski. The Wave Boat is made by Sealver. Simply drive your jet ski into the boat. It locks itself into place.

It’s compatible with most Yamaha, Sea-Doo, and Kawasaki jet skis. Took 2 years to turn his drawing into Wave Boats. Patrick says people use them as small islands.

The belt-buckle system allows you to quickly connect and release. You can go from sunbathing to adrenaline-filled rides in seconds. They're so versatile, firemen use them for water rescue. They’re custom-fitted to hold oxygen tanks and other equipment.

The typical consumer can choose from five different models. The Wave Boat 444 is compact and sporty. The Wave Boat 525 is a family-friendly design. It has sunbeds and a table for a more relaxed outing on the water. The Wave Boat 656 is the most luxurious. The Wave Boat 656 is the most luxurious. Sealver also offers two inflatable models. The Wave Boat 575 and 626 offer a more thrilling ride. Ready to hit the waves?

