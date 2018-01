news

The next time you take an international flight, how about transporting something in your suitcase for a complete stranger?

If your answer to that question is a resounding "yes", and the very thoughts of terrifying images of unwitting drug mules and long prison sentences does not come to mind, you might need to think again.

You could get busted in the 'wrong' country and you could be facing the death penalty, if you are tricked to carry a wrong product.

This video below could be of some help to you!