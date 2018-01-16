Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  This laundry-folding machine will neatly stack a full wash in 4 minutes


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The FoldiMate is going to be available to purchase in late 2019 and will cost around £711.

  • This machine folds laundry for you.
  • It's called FoldiMate.
  • Clothes are clipped on top and then they come out folded at the bottom.
  • It will be available to purchase in late 2019.
  • Prices start at around £711.

This device will fold your laundry in just a few minutes. It's called FoldiMate and it has been in development since 2016.

The FoldiMate is just slightly taller than a washing machine and takes up just as much floor space. According to its makers, the FoldiMate can fold a full wash in less than 4 minutes.

The machine can handle most shirts, trousers, and t-shirts up to XXL sizes. It can even fold towels and pillowcases too.

FoldiMate won't be available to the public until late 2019 but customers can pre-order a FoldiMate on the company's website.

