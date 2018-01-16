Lifestyle :  This laundry-folding machine will neatly stack a full wash in 4 minutes

The FoldiMate is going to be available to purchase in late 2019 and will cost around £711.
This device will fold your laundry in just a few minutes. It's called FoldiMate and it has been in development since 2016.
The FoldiMate is just slightly taller than a washing machine and takes up just as much floor space. According to its makers, the FoldiMate can fold a full wash in less than 4 minutes.
The machine can handle most shirts, trousers, and t-shirts up to XXL sizes. It can even fold towels and pillowcases too.
FoldiMate won't be available to the public until late 2019 but customers can pre-order a FoldiMate on the company's website.
Produced by Jasper Pickering