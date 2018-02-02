Lifestyle :  Waymo and GM are far ahead in self-driving car tests (GM, GOOGL)

news

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) released its annual report on the number of miles self-driving test cars owned by various companies have logged in the state. The new figures cover the year ended November 30, 2017, and also record the number of times a driver had to take control of the vehicle, known as a disengagement.

California has been a hotbed for autonomous car testing for several years, meaning the report offers a unique glimpse into how far along many companies are in their self-driving car projects.

Here are some of the highlights from the report:

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car spinoff, logged 352,545 miles on the state's public roads in the year, the most of any company. That's actually about 44% fewer miles than the 635,868 Waymo's cars drove the year prior, although this reflects the firm's efforts to move more cars to the Phoenix area ahead of a potential commercial launch this year. Waymo also logged the most test miles driven in 2016, completing 97% of all self-driving test miles driven, but in 2017 it only completed about 70% of all test miles driven in the state. Meanwhile, the company's cars only disengaged 63 times this year, or only once every 5,595 miles, an improvement from when its cars needed to be taken over, on average, once every 5,127 miles, and far better than any other company's rate.

The report largely confirms GM and Waymo are leading the race to develop self-driving cars, as BI Intelligence recently noted, but also sheds new light on the progress of several startups in the space. Both Waymo and GM are expected to have commercial ride-hailing fleets featuring their self-driving technologies in operation by the end of next year. And these figures suggest they remain on track to beat the rest of the competition to market, as their cars continue to progress technologically.

Meanwhile, the progress of Drive.ai and fellow startup Zoox, which logged 2,244 test miles and has raised $290 million, indicates that startups are making headway in the space, despite grabbingonly a small fraction of the total dollars spent on autonomous technologies. These startups could potentially be acquired by tech companies or legacy players looking to either accelerate their self-driving technology development, or integrate their technologies into later iterations of their autonomous systems.

