Lifestyle :  We tried dermaplaning — a £150 treatment which scrapes dead skin off your face using a scalpel

news

Dermaplaning removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz.

We went to Dr David Jack’s practice in London to try it.

A very sharp blade is used, the same type used in surgeries to cut the skin.

Critics say it’s unnatural to remove the skin.

Others are worried their facial hair will grow thicker.

A treatment at Dr Jack’s practice costs £150.

Dermaplaning is a beauty treatment that uses a scalpel to scrape dead skin and peach fuzz off your face.

It uses a very sharp blade which is the same used in surgeries to cut the skin, so it needs to be used only by a certified doctor.

We went to Dr. David Jack’s practice in London to try it.

"It helps with things like fine wrinkles if it’s done over a long period of time. Also in the short term, it helps with luminosity of the skin," the doctor told Business Insider.

The treatment starts with an alcohol and antiseptic wash and an acid gel cleanser.

Dr. Jack then starts scraping.

At the end of the treatment, a vitamin C serum is applied, together with hyaluronic acid serum and a vitamin A (retinol) cream.

Critics say it’s unnatural to remove the skin as it protects against bacteria and UV rays. Others are worried their facial hair will grow thicker.

"You are shaving the top of the hairs off. You’re not doing anything to the follicle. You’re not changing the growth of the hair. There’s no risk of that whatsoever," said the doctor.

A treatment at Dr. Jack’s practice costs £150.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by Claudia Romeo and Jasper Pickering.