Lifestyle :  What it's like to fly on TAP, the airline with the 'most handsome crew' in the world


What it's like to fly on TAP, the airline with the 'most handsome crew' in the world

The things we look for in an airline are usually comfort, good service, and good value — but a recent travel ranking also put the attractiveness of the crew at the top of the list.

MONOCLE’s Travel Top 50 — an annual list selected by the magazine's editors — awarded Portugal's TAP (Transportes Aéreos Portugueses) airline the accolade of "Most handsome crew."

Announced in the December/January edition of the magazine, MONOCLE wrote: "It feels a bit 1950s to be talking about attractive flight crew but let’s be honest, who doesn’t enjoy being served by a handsome fella with a nice smile and a twinkle in his eye?"

Scroll down for a look at what it's like to fly on TAP, which apparently has the "most handsome crew" in the world.

