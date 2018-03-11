Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Liu Wen tells us how she went from being a 'hunched' teenager to a Victoria's Secret Angel and China's highest-paid supermodel


Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Liu Wen is a woman of many firsts. She's the first East Asian model to work for Victoria's Secret, first Chinese woman to grace American Vogue's cover, and first Asian to ever make Forbes' list of highest-paid supermodels

While Liu success can be attributed to the fashion industry's growing focus on Chinese consumers, she also works insanely hard for it.

The model, now based between New York and Beijing, told Business Insider how she did it. Scroll on to learn more.

