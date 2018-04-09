news

It was all drama in an exam hall in Benue University,Nigeria as two Nigerian brides abandoned their respective wedding receptions in order to sit their final exams, local news portals have reported.

This development occurred on Saturday at Makurdi in the Benue State University where the two brides identified only as Dorcas and Deborah, entered the exams hall with their gowns to write their final paper “Com 402: Media Law and Ethics.”

Course lecturer Dr. Benjamin Ogbu whos spoke to the media described it as a double joy for the students and all involved.

“The timetable for the exam was earlier fixed before their weddings were fixed and interestingly, both were on April 7, 2018. Since the exam couldn’t be shifted, the two brides left their various reception venues for the examination hall to sit for the exams in their wedding gowns.

“I was with the deputy vice- chancellor (academic) when both women stormed the examination hall. It was a moment of joy for all of us as students and lecturers.

“We were happy that our students got married and they (students) were happy too that they got married and also took their last exams same day. It was a double joy for them.”