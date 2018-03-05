Nigeria's ex-VP, Atiku says Black Panther is a good movie

news

Nigeria's former VP, Atiku Abubakar has said Marvel's Black Panther is a good movie after watching with his children and some of their friends.

Atiku has joined the likes of Michelle Obama to commend the movie and encourage fans to go to the cinemas and watch.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has endorsed Marvel’s current superhero, Black Panther saying it’s a good movie.

Atiku in a tweet on Sunday, March 4, 2018, said the movie, which is centered on a fictional city known as Wakanda, is a good movie while encouraging Nigerians to troop out and watch the movie.

Atiku also noted that he watched the movie in company of his children and some of their friends and enjoyed the 2hr 15mins long movie.

"I saw #BlackPanther with my children and some of their friends yesterday. It is a very good movie and I encourage everyone to go and see it," Atiku tweeted.

Interestingly, Atiku joins top political figures like Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States of America, to endorse the Marvel’s movie.

The former VP is currently eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari’s job after defecting from the ruling party, All Progressive Congress to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party.

To this end, Atiku has tried to woo the hearts of Nigerian youths by leaning to the most current and viral activity appealing to the youths around the world.

Actor urges Atiku to invest in Nigeria’s movie industry

A Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze has urged ex-VP, Atiku Abubakar to invest in the Nigerian movie industry.

The actor made the suggestion following Atiku’s endorsement of the movie Black Panther on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Arinze replied Atiku’s tweet saying “You should invest in Nollywood Your Excellency Sir. Would be a very welcome development!”