Over 70 per cent Ghanaian work under harmful conditions


Lives on the line More than 70 per cent of Ghanaian workers work under harmful conditions

  • Published:

play

Trades Union Congress (TUC) has revealed that 73% of Ghanaian workers operate under vulnerable conditions.

This also points out that  majority of Ghanaian workers receive less than 2 dollars a day, and  have no form of pension contributions.

64.3% out of the employed population of 11.21 million are self-employed citizens don’t contribute to any pension fund, leaving their retirement period uncertain. 73% working under vulnerable conditions are mostly in the informal sector, according to the report.

Labour Expert Austin Gamey believes the situation is a smudge on Ghana’s economy.

According to him, a middle income country like Ghana should have better conditions for its working population.

“If someone is paid less than the minimum wage then it is problematic. And if they do not earn enough income to pay their rent, utilities and have to save to pay voluntary pension, then it is a serious issue,” Mr. Gamey keened.

Report statistics

An estimated population of the nation is 29 million currently, a result shows that, the employed population stands at 11.21 million representing 88% of the total population while 1.53 million representing 12% are the unemployed population.

TUC, AGI on standard of living

Also, the Association of Ghana Industries,( AGI) together with the Trades Union Congress, (TUC), describes the number of low standard jobs as a national threat.

These groups have agreed to develop a policy framework which will be presented to government to aid in the creation of jobs for the youth.

