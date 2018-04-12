Prince Harry invites Nigerian woman to wedding, shuns Buhari

news

Pamela Anomneze has been invited to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will be missing out.

Kensington Palace named Pamela amongst the favoured 1200 guests expected to share the best moments with Harry and Meghan on the grounds of Windsor Castle where they will be joined together in holy matrimony on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel.

Kensington Palace named Pamela amongst the favoured 1200 guests expected to share the best moments with Harry and Meghan on the grounds of Windsor Castle where they will be joined together in holy matrimony on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel.

Other members of the public who have been specifically selected by regional lord lieutenant offices include a primary school teacher, David Gregory, from Blyth, Northumberland and 12-year-old Amelia Thompson, who was caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing last year.

How Pamela Anomneze got on the list

Pamel Anomneze didn't just get on the list of the 1200 invited guests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on a platter of gold, she was nominated.

According to Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had asked for 600 of their guests to come from a range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

The other 600 guests are are expected to be people with whom Meghan and Prince Harry have a direct relationship and considered appropriate for their wedding.

For Pamela, her activities at the Studio 306 Collective, a not-for-profit organisation that helps people recover from mental health problems, might have been spotted by the regional lord lieutenant office.

Studio 306 Collective consists of a group of skilled arts and craft practitioners, who have come together to empower disadvantaged local individuals by offering a creative space for those who are recovering from mental illness.

Why President Buhari was not invited

President Muhammadu Buhari who is already in London to rest and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting has not been invited for the wedding of Prince harry and Meghan Merkle.

Though Buhari isn't the only politician and world leader exempted from the wedding ceremony, the royal family has decided against inviting political and world leaders including President Donald Trump and ex-President Barrack Obama.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household.”

Pamela's reaction after getting invited to a royal wedding

Obviously, it will be Pamela's first time of attending a British royal wedding having seen the wedding of Prince Williams to Kate Middleton on TV.

Hence, her excitement knew no boundary as she thought the invitation to be a prank or some form of joke associated with April fool.

“I got an email informing me, and I thought it was an April Fools’ Day prank.”

A resident of Haringey, Pamela explained that she will be attending the wedding with her 15-year-old son, Jude, who went on his knee to plead make a case for himself.

"He used to watch Suits. When I came home and informed him of the invite he was down on his knees begging to go. He said ‘Oh mum, just to get a glimpse of Meghan Markle!" Pamela enthused.