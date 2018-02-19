Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Private First Class Emmanuel Owusu Mensah goes Home.


Private First Class Emmanuel Owusu Mensah goes Home

Private Emmanuel Mensah, who died in a tragic Bronx fire after rescuing four people, has been given a state burial in the US.

Mensah died Dec. 28 in a horrific blaze that killed 12 others. The Army private had rushed in and out of the burning Bronx building at least three times to guide four people to safety, Army officials said.

Officials believe Mensah, 28, was trying to rescue others when the smoke and flames overtook him.

His act of service won the hearts of several and became topical when Trump's infamous racial slur was trendy.

 

Mensah, a permanent legal resident, had emigrated to the U.S. from Ghana with his family.

He enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2016.

