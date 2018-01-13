Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

H&M stores trashed in South Africa in protest over 'racist' ad


Video Protestors attack H&M stores in South Africa over “racist” hoodie ad

  • Published: , Refreshed:

South Africa have taken their outrage a step further and have absolutely trashed at least four H&M stores.

play

Clothing brand H&M is dealing with the first major PR nightmare of 2018, with people outraged over a "racist" hoodie ad.

H&M became embroiled in a racism controversy after an advertisement showing a black child model wearing a hoodie that said "coolest monkey in the jungle" was posted to the clothing chain's website.

While the mother of the boy has told people to 'get over it', it hasn't stopped people across the world calling H&M all the names under the sun.

Groups of protestors believed to be member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have stormed various H&M stores across the country.

 

They pushed over mannequins and tore down racks of clothing.

 

Here is what the H&M shop in Menlyn mall looks like.

 

Protestors have given the shop 24 hours to close its doors permanently, they say failure to do so, will mean protests will continue outside of the store indefinitely, that is according to Team News24.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Jon Benjamin Former British High Commissioner to Ghana reveals the...bullet
3 International Travel How much do visas cost for these top travel...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle 3 things you should never share on social media
The Mangbetu are known for their weird trend of elongated heads.
Lifestyle The weird elongated head trend of the Mangbetu people
'Discovery' Man claims drinking 2 glasses of human sperm per day cured him of homosexuality
Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the world