R Kelly loses lawyer, publicist and assistant at once

R Kelly, one of the most successful US artists of recent decades, is fast losing his female confidants following the resignations of his lawyer, assistant and publicist all at once.

The resignation is coming following a BBC Three documentary titled R Kelly: Sex, Girls And Videotapes, and corroboration of the singer's ex-girlfriend, Kitti Jones, who says he runs a sex-cult.

Already three high-profile women within the singer's inner circle have publicly announced their resignation. They are his lawyer, Linda Mensch; executive assistant, Diana Copeland and his publicist, Trevian Kutti.

Linda Mensch - Lawyer

Linda Mensch, three time Chicago’s Music Lawyer of the Year, has also confirmed her split with R Kelly after four years.

Mensch, who was part of the team that defended Kelly during the 2017 allegations about the singer running a ‘sex cult,’ confirmed her split from the singer.

The lawyer told BBC Three that she “no longer represented Mr Kelly or his entities” but stressed that the end of the business relationship is “unrelated to Mr Kelly’s social life".

Diana Copeland - Executive Assistant

R Kelly’s executive assistant of over 10 years, Diana Copeland, has resigned her appointment with the R&B singer. According to BBC, Copeland confirmed that she is no longer working for the artist as of Sunday 1 April, 2018 but declined further comment.

Copeland was Kelly’s assistant on projects including Trapped In The Closet – an ‘opera’ which tells the story of a man’s infidelity, played by R Kelly.

Copeland also worked on R. Kelly Live – The Light Up Tour in 2007.

Trevian Kutti - Publicist

In the same vein, Kelly's publicist, Trevian Kutti told Rolling Stone that effective from April 16, 2018, she will no longer represent R Kelly.

"Effective April 16, 2018, I no longer represent Mr. Robert Kelly," a statement from Kutti revealed.

The BBC Documentary

The BBC Three documentary titled R Kelly: Sex, Girls And Videotapes, detailed sexual allegations surrounding the R'n'B singer, R Kelly. Since it aired, the singer had denied the allegations claiming they are baseless but recent happenings show that his inner circle members made up of females are fast quitting his team.

Fresh Sexual Allegations

Meanwhile, a fresh allegations against R Kelly have been made public. The allegations claim 'The Greatest' singer “knowingly and intentionally infected” a 19-year-old woman with an STD.

To this end, a criminal complaint has been lodged against him, and Dallas police have said they are investigating.

Already, Ticketmaster's website, which distributes R Kelly’s concert tickets, states that R Kelly’s Honolulu tour date has been cancelled; however, there are two more dates available to purchase in Chicago and Greensboro.