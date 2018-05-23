See the best way to pour a beer to avoid stomach problems

According to Maxx Bakker, a trained professional in the service and knowledge of beer, pouring beer wrongly can lead to stomach problems.
It turns out that the most popular method of pouring beer by many people is completely wrong. What you might not know is that this has health implications.
When you pour a beer into a glass cup with little or no foam, experts say it is completely wrong.
According to Maxx Bakker, a trained professional who works in the hospitality and alcoholic beverage industry specializing in the service and knowledge of beer, pouring beer wrongly can lead to stomach problems.
Bakker, Anheuser-Busch InBev educator, and master cicerone shares his experience on the best way to serve beer and remain healthy.
What then is the proper way to pour your beer into a glass cup? Find out.